Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,633 ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000.

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $45.94 on Monday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $115.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.14.

