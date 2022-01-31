Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $63,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $120.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.41.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

