Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $63,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DTE opened at $120.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.41.
In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
DTE Energy Profile
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
