Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $158,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,097,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,315,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $236.61 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.91. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

