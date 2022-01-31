IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,685,000 after purchasing an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,516,000 after purchasing an additional 495,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,912,000 after purchasing an additional 691,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,459. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $119.20 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.62.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

