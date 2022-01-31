I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading 9.3% Higher

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) traded up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.37. 1,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 804,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 303.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in I-Mab by 72.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.