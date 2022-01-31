Hutner Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 321.8% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $50.77 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.07.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

