Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Position Increased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Hudson Global worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the third quarter worth $222,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Hudson Global stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Global Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

