HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $500.00 at Mizuho

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $790.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $773.36.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $456.14 on Friday. HubSpot has a one year low of $359.84 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $628.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $677.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.78 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.