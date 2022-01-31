Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,346 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $34,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $136.86 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

