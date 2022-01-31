Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 156,814 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,814 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $32,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $459,177,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,024,000 after buying an additional 867,401 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 499.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,951,000 after buying an additional 556,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after buying an additional 498,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,170,000 after buying an additional 463,968 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $72.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.11. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.19.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

