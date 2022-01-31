HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) will announce sales of $12.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HSBC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.01 billion and the highest is $12.17 billion. HSBC reported sales of $11.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HSBC will report full year sales of $50.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.83 billion to $50.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.58 billion to $51.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HSBC.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 615 ($8.30) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HSBC by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after buying an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,992,000 after acquiring an additional 287,434 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,014,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 87,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,237,000 after acquiring an additional 139,655 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HSBC by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,142,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,849,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

