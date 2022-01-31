Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $33,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $282.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.68. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.21 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.73.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,007. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

