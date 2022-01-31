Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $27.56 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,490 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $27,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,568,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $964,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $74.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.74 and a one year high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

