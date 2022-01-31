H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,712,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $42,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 4.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in H&R Block by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 429,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 163.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 119,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 74,361 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth $614,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRB opened at $22.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

