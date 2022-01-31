Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 136,340 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRKL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $17.08 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

