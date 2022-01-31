Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 33,950 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,950 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 1,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $31.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

