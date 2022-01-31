Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,625 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,347 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 11.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,985 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 11,039.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REX stock opened at $93.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $554.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.63. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $203.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REX. Truist Financial lifted their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $151,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $924,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,818 shares of company stock worth $3,119,175 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

