Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $6.47 Million Stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 41.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 618,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 180,810 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Matrix Service by 6.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Matrix Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Matrix Service by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Matrix Service by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $179.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.62. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 7,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt acquired 10,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

