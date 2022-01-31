Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Tops $0.0607 on Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0607 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $75,223.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.87 or 0.06729215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,964.27 or 0.99981444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00050881 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052187 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

