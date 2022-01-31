Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to post $143.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $131.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $588.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $572.20 million to $601.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $638.93 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $667.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

HOPE opened at $16.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 40.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

