HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Holdings Boosted by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 367.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 316.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 70,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 28.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

HMST stock opened at $47.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $980.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

