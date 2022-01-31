Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Shares Gap Down to $18.66

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.66, but opened at $18.20. Holly Energy Partners shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 657 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HEP. Barclays lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.99%.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

