Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in January

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.0 days.

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HKMPF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.