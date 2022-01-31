HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives C$2.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEXO. MKM Partners decreased their price target on HEXO to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HEXO from C$1.35 to C$0.67 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. decreased their price target on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of HEXO stock traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.69. 1,369,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33. HEXO has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$245.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.61.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

