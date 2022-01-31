Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.35 and last traded at $42.35. 30,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,216,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (NYSE:HLF)
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
