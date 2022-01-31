Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.35 and last traded at $42.35. 30,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,216,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

