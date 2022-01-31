Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €68.00 by UBS Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €68.00 ($77.27) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HEN3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.25 ($99.15).

Shares of FRA HEN3 traded down €8.92 ($10.14) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €69.80 ($79.32). 3,403,933 shares of the stock traded hands. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a one year high of €129.65 ($147.33). The company’s 50 day moving average is €73.97 and its 200 day moving average is €78.88.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

