Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,351,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $13,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,444,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,426,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,904,000 after purchasing an additional 89,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

