Head to Head Contrast: Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) versus Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) and Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Sesen Bio has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.7% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sesen Bio and Ocular Therapeutix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio $11.24 million 12.42 -$22.40 million ($0.25) -2.80 Ocular Therapeutix $17.40 million 23.56 -$155.64 million ($1.93) -2.77

Sesen Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocular Therapeutix. Sesen Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocular Therapeutix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sesen Bio and Ocular Therapeutix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio N/A -155.66% -41.67% Ocular Therapeutix -229.02% -22.95% -7.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sesen Bio and Ocular Therapeutix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ocular Therapeutix 0 0 3 1 3.25

Sesen Bio currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,043.18%. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 334.58%. Given Sesen Bio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sesen Bio is more favorable than Ocular Therapeutix.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix beats Sesen Bio on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K. Christopher Garcia, Gregory L. Verdine, Casey T. Weaver and K. Dane Wittrup on February 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

