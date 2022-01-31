Head-To-Head Comparison: Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) & Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($0.86) -0.41 Titan Pharmaceuticals $4.84 million 2.08 -$18.24 million N/A N/A

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 743.41%. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 983.74%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -230.22% -126.49% Titan Pharmaceuticals -328.67% -102.72% -70.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Robert Gallotto and Alexey L. Margolin on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R. Bucalo in February 7, 1992 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

