HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $18.82 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Friday, January 28th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $18.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.24. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $236.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $269.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

