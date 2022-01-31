Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €198.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €198.00 ($225.00) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €184.00 ($209.09) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €145.70 ($165.57) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($210.23) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €177.44 ($201.63).

HNR1 stock opened at €177.95 ($202.22) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €166.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €157.94. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($132.24).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

