Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMSNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

HMSNF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

