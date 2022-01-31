Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will announce sales of $99.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.36 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $121.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $440.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $435.67 million to $447.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $548.75 million, with estimates ranging from $546.95 million to $550.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

HALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In other news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,295,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,935,000 after acquiring an additional 228,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,315,000 after acquiring an additional 380,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,161,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,397,000 after purchasing an additional 128,577 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,996,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,266,000 after purchasing an additional 114,222 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,992,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,717,000 after purchasing an additional 50,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 941,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,513. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.