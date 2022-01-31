Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Price Tops $0.0142 on Exchanges

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $4.85 million and $117,409.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00045669 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00110020 BTC.

About Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 342,253,933 coins. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

