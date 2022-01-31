Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HAE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Haemonetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $18,057,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Haemonetics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Haemonetics by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 641,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,021,000 after purchasing an additional 181,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.