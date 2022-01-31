Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HAE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Haemonetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.11.
Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $142.11.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $18,057,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Haemonetics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Haemonetics by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 641,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,021,000 after purchasing an additional 181,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
Haemonetics Company Profile
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.