Hacken Token (HAI) Hits Market Cap of $47.20 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $47.20 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047748 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.07 or 0.06830631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,777.91 or 1.00170689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052235 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,471,580 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

