Greenleaf Trust Sells 520 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Shares of AER opened at $61.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

