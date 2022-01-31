Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,328 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in American International Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG opened at $56.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

