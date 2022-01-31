Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,162,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 809,500 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $525,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $17,137,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE MUFG opened at $6.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 19.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

