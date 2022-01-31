Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,212,000 after acquiring an additional 109,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,755,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,447,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $236.61 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $269.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.91.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

