Greenleaf Trust Acquires 383 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,699,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,553,000 after purchasing an additional 136,105 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,172,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,331,000 after purchasing an additional 71,253 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $140.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.21. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $117.86 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

