Greenleaf Trust Acquires 240 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,988 shares of company stock worth $6,203,202. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

TRV stock opened at $166.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $171.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.