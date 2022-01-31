Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 160 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.09) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 162 ($2.19).

Shares of GNC opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.68) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.03. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114.30 ($1.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.30 ($2.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £655.55 million and a PE ratio of 24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 29,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £40,640.88 ($54,831.19).

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

