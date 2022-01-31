GravityCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $12,907.16 and $2.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00046739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.50 or 0.06733870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,897.12 or 1.00004166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00050909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006721 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,996,588 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

