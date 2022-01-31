Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $161,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 7,530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th.

Graco stock opened at $71.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

