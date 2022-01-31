Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) Shares Bought by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,501 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Gores Metropoulos II were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Gores Metropoulos II by 161.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Gores Metropoulos II by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,762,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMII opened at $8.37 on Monday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

