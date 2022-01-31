Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,378 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $40,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

