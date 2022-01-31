Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $41.11 Million Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 738,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $41,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $54.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

