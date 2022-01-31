Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659,361 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $43,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Discovery by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $26.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

