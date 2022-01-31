Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,170,408 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 192.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,777,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $38,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $16.00 on Monday. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374 in the last three months. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

